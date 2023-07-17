Pakistan forms Judicial Protection Unit to improve judges security

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has formed Judicial Protection Unit to beef up security for judges.

The Security Division Islamabad took the initiative on special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, aimed at enhancing security measures for judicial members.

Islamabad CCPO supervised the complete restructuring of the Security Division, enhancing the security of judges' offices, court premises, and official residences.

To bolster security, officials formed standard operating procedures while hundreds of the latest cameras have been installed on court premises. CCTVs are joined with the surveillance system of the Safe City Islamabad Project.

Judicial Protection Unit will work under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Security Division.

Federal capital earlier established several units to enhance security in the metropolis like Diplomatic Protection Unit (DPU), Special Protection Unit (SPU), and VVIP Protection Unit, which aimed to provide top-notch security for the president, premier and foreign dignitaries.