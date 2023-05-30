Sessions judge shot dead by dacoits over resistance in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – A sessions judge of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was shot dead by armed robbers over resistance in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Media reports suggest that armed bandits barged into the house of the sessions judge in the limits of Rawat police station and took his family members hostage.

Mirpur Accountability Court Judge Sardar Amjad Ishaq retaliated during the robbery bid and sustained bullet wounds. He was later rushed to a medical facility in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Four of the culprits managed to escape the house after wounding the judge however an injured robber was detained, who was later handed over to the police for interrogation. A case was lodged and further proceedings are underway.

The gruesome incident prompted a strong response from the provincial administration. Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the incident and directed IGP and other officials to submit a detailed report.