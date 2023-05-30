Search

Pakistan

Sessions judge shot dead by dacoits over resistance in Rawalpindi

Web Desk 12:51 PM | 30 May, 2023
Sessions judge shot dead by dacoits over resistance in Rawalpindi
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – A sessions judge of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was shot dead by armed robbers over resistance in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Media reports suggest that armed bandits barged into the house of the sessions judge in the limits of Rawat police station and took his family members hostage.

Mirpur Accountability Court Judge Sardar Amjad Ishaq retaliated during the robbery bid and sustained bullet wounds. He was later rushed to a medical facility in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Four of the culprits managed to escape the house after wounding the judge however an injured robber was detained, who was later handed over to the police for interrogation. A case was lodged and further proceedings are underway.

The gruesome incident prompted a strong response from the provincial administration. Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the incident and directed IGP and other officials to submit a detailed report. 

Ex-Balochistan Chief Justice Noor Meskanzai shot dead while offering prayers in Kharan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Malaysia seizes PIA plane over non-payment of lease dues 

02:08 PM | 30 May, 2023

Three more PTI leaders quit party over May 9 attacks

06:00 PM | 28 May, 2023

Earthquake jolts Rawalpindi, Islamabad and other Pakistani cities

10:56 AM | 28 May, 2023

Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail quits PTI over May 9 incidents

05:26 PM | 27 May, 2023

PTI to sue Health Minister Patel over his claims about Imran Khan’s medical state

09:42 AM | 27 May, 2023

Murad Raas quits PTI over May 9 violence

07:25 PM | 26 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ali Zafar misses wife Ayesha Fazli on trip to Cannes

06:12 PM | 30 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 30th May, 2023

09:02 AM | 30 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains stable against dollar as IMF talks underway

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar as the market is looking for direction amid Pakistan’s ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Amid the economic uncertainty, the local currency remained unchanged against the greenback, moving up 0.01 percent during the opening hours of trading. Before noon, PKR was hovering at 285.40 in the interbank.

In contrast to the inter-bank, the dollar continued its upward trajectory in the open market and is reportedly available at Rs315, as the gap between the official rate and open market rate is Rs30 per dollar.

As the money market is waiting for a positive development from the economic front, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief to Pakistan said they continued engagement with Islamabad focusing on the restoration of foreign exchange proper market functioning, with special on the upcoming budget.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-30-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 30 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,510.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Karachi PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Islamabad PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Peshawar PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Quetta PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Sialkot PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Attock PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Gujranwala PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Jehlum PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Multan PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Bahawalpur PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Gujrat PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Nawabshah PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Chakwal PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Hyderabad PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Nowshehra PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Sargodha PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Faisalabad PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Mirpur PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Imran Riaz Khan

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: