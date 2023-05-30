Imran Khan sends Rs10bn defamation notice to health minister

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has sent a defamation notice to Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel for circulating “wrongful, baseless, false, misleading, erroneous, malicious and defamatory” information in his May 26 press conference.
Last week, the government had shared confidential medical reports of Imran’s tests, supposedly conducted during his custody earlier this month, claiming that no fracture was found on his legs, while traces of alcohol and an illegal drug were found in his urine sample, and that his mental stability was questionable.
In the notice, Imran called on Patel to retract his statements “in the same mode and manner in which you made them in the first place” and tender an unconditional apology and admit “you have misstated”.
It also called on the minister to pay Rs10bn, which would be donated to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, for defaming Imran and levelling false allegations against him. It also called on Patel to refrain from making further defamatory comments.
The notice said that Imran would be compelled to initiate legal proceedings if the minister failed to do so within 15 days.
On May 26, Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel, in a press conference, said traces of alcohol and cocaine consumption have been found in body of the PTI chief.
The minister said the report did not have any details about the fracture on his leg, which Khan claimed he sustained during an assassination attempt on his life in November 2022. He said Imran Khan had a plaster on his leg for about five to six months, however, there was no fracture as per the medical report.
He said that the PTI chief's urine sample was also taken, adding that the initial report indicated the excessive usage of alcohol and cocaine.
Patel said the report had also raised questions about the mental health of the PTI chairman.
A copy of the report circulating on social media states, “The gentleman was examined and appears under stress with anxiety symptoms. There was extensive anger/anxiety about the events happening in the last few weeks. He had little insight about the seriousness and reality of the current situation. The mental stability is questionable. There were some inappropriate gestures”.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar as the market is looking for direction amid Pakistan’s ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Amid the economic uncertainty, the local currency remained unchanged against the greenback, moving up 0.01 percent during the opening hours of trading. Before noon, PKR was hovering at 285.40 in the interbank.
In contrast to the inter-bank, the dollar continued its upward trajectory in the open market and is reportedly available at Rs315, as the gap between the official rate and open market rate is Rs30 per dollar.
As the money market is waiting for a positive development from the economic front, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief to Pakistan said they continued engagement with Islamabad focusing on the restoration of foreign exchange proper market functioning, with special on the upcoming budget.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-30-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,510.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Karachi
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Quetta
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Attock
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Multan
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.