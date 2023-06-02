Parvez Elahi presented in Lahore’s anti-corruption court 

LAHORE – The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) apprehended Parvez Elahi, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and presented him before a Lahore court on Friday following his dramatic arrest the day before.
The arrest was made in connection with a corruption case involving misappropriation of Rs70 million in development funds allocated for the Gujrat district, for which Elahi’s bail request was denied.
It is noteworthy that two cases have been lodged in Gujranwala against the former Punjab chief minister, accusing him of accepting kickbacks in awarding contracts. Additionally, another case has been registered against him in Lahore.
In light of these charges, a special judge of the anti-corruption court in Lahore issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Elahi, instructing authorities to produce him by June 2. The PTI leader now faces two arrest warrants, the first of which was issued on May 25 following the revocation of his bail, and the second on May 26.
Previously, an anti-corruption team had attempted to arrest Elahi at his residence, but their efforts were unsuccessful. The area around his house was cordoned off by the Punjab Police and Elite Force, restricting entry and exit points.
In April, the ACE Gujranwala filed a case against the PTI president based on a report that accused him of accepting a bribe of Rs2 billion for a development scheme contract. Additionally, Elahi is implicated in another case (FIR No 6/23), which alleges that he received a bribe of Rs120 million from a Turkish company, an international organization.
The judge presiding over the anti-corruption court declared Elahi’s medical certificate, which claimed chest pain as a reason for his inability to attend court, as fraudulent.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 2, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|297
|300
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|374
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|81
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79
|79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.25
|766.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.26
|40.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.04
|41.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.17
|936.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.79
|174.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.96
|748.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.04
|317.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,000 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
