Parvez Elahi presented in Lahore's anti-corruption court 

Web Desk 12:15 PM | 2 Jun, 2023
Parvez Elahi presented in Lahore's anti-corruption court 
LAHORE – The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) apprehended Parvez Elahi, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and presented him before a Lahore court on Friday following his dramatic arrest the day before. 

The arrest was made in connection with a corruption case involving misappropriation of Rs70 million in development funds allocated for the Gujrat district, for which Elahi’s bail request was denied.

It is noteworthy that two cases have been lodged in Gujranwala against the former Punjab chief minister, accusing him of accepting kickbacks in awarding contracts. Additionally, another case has been registered against him in Lahore. 

In light of these charges, a special judge of the anti-corruption court in Lahore issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Elahi, instructing authorities to produce him by June 2. The PTI leader now faces two arrest warrants, the first of which was issued on May 25 following the revocation of his bail, and the second on May 26.

Previously, an anti-corruption team had attempted to arrest Elahi at his residence, but their efforts were unsuccessful. The area around his house was cordoned off by the Punjab Police and Elite Force, restricting entry and exit points.

In April, the ACE Gujranwala filed a case against the PTI president based on a report that accused him of accepting a bribe of Rs2 billion for a development scheme contract. Additionally, Elahi is implicated in another case (FIR No 6/23), which alleges that he received a bribe of Rs120 million from a Turkish company, an international organization.

The judge presiding over the anti-corruption court declared Elahi’s medical certificate, which claimed chest pain as a reason for his inability to attend court, as fraudulent.

