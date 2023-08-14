Pakistani cricketers felicitate the nation on Independence Day

KARACHI – Pakistanis are celebrating the country’s 77th Independence Day today (August 14), marking the country’s creation when the British left India and split the subcontinent in 1947.

The day dawned with thirty-one guns salutes at the federal capital and twenty-one guns salutes at the provincial headquarters.

Pakistan cricketers, including skipper Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, also congratulated the nation and shared the messages on social media.

#HappyIndependenceDay! AlhumduLillah for our independent identity.



May Almighty bless our beloved homeland. ???????? pic.twitter.com/kVG1oXesYH — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) August 14, 2023

Mera Pyara Pakistan ???????? Happy Independence Day to all our Pakistanis ???? May Allah bless our nation with success in every field.

Pakistan Zindabad! pic.twitter.com/sGM98H73uX — Hassan Ali ???????? (@RealHa55an) August 14, 2023

یہ وطن تمہارا ہے، تم ہو پاسباں اسکے#PakistanZindabad ???????? pic.twitter.com/duC28C8ocz — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) August 14, 2023

#HappyIndependenceDay! ????????



May the future hold more prosperity and harmony among us. Let's hope for an amazing 76th! ✨ pic.twitter.com/KCTlcgTAC0 — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) August 14, 2023

