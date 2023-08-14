Search

Pakistani cricketers felicitate the nation on Independence Day

Web Desk 07:54 PM | 14 Aug, 2023
Pakistani cricketers felicitate the nation on Independence Day
KARACHI – Pakistanis are celebrating the country’s 77th Independence Day today (August 14), marking the country’s creation when the British left India and split the subcontinent in 1947.

The day dawned with thirty-one guns salutes at the federal capital and twenty-one guns salutes at the provincial headquarters.

Pakistan cricketers, including skipper Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, also congratulated the nation and shared the messages on social media. 

In his message Shaheen Afridi wrote: “May the future hold more prosperity and harmony among us. Let's hope for an amazing 76th!”

Here's how Pakistani stars are celebrating Independence Day

