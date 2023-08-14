Suzuki Every latest price update in Pakistan

LAHORE – Suzuki Every, an economical car featuring with compact exterior and elegant interior, is expected to be launched in Pakistan in August 2021.

Carrying 658cc engine with an estimated mileage of 17 kilometers per litre, the rumoured price for the vehicle starts from Rs2,400,000. However, the official prices will be announced by the automaker next year after its launch.

Currently, Suzuki Pakistan is selling six different models in the South Asian country. The models include Alto, WagonR, Cultus, Swift, Bolan and Ravi.

Suzuki Every’s imported models are currently available in Pakistan but they are relatively not popular among people due to scarce of spare parts and high maintenance cost.