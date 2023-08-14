Sajal Aly wishes late Sridevi on her birthday

On the occasion of what would have been Bollywood's iconic actress, Sridevi's 60th birthday, Pakistani celebrity Sajal Aly paid tribute to the legendary star.

Taking to Instagram Stories on August 13, Aly wished a happy birthday to the Khuda Gawah actress — her on-screen mother.

Aly, who made her Bollywood debut in Mom opposite Sridevi, shared a close bond with the late English Vinglish star which segued to her daughter, Jahnvi Kapoor.

Aly and Sridevi grew a close bond on the set of Mom, in which Sridevi played the role of Aly's stepmother who embarks on a quest for revenge after her stepdaughter is sexually assaulted by a group of men.

Aly's camaraderie with the Kapoor diva and their mother speaks volumes of their affection for each other.

The heartwarming Instagram Story featured a close-up image of the Sadma star looking gorgeous in a yellow sari with a matching bindi on her forehead. The still was taken from the music video of the famous song Mitwa from Sridevi’s film Chandni, which she starred in opposite Rishi Kapoor.

Accompanying the picture, the Sinf-e-Aahan diva wrote, “Happy birthday to you! I miss you”.

Sridevi, 54 at the time of her death, tragically passed away on February 24, 2018, due to an accidental drowning in her Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel room in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

She is survived by her husband, producer Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi.