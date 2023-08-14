Punjab launches city-style cleaning programme for villages 

LAHORE – Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday launched a cleaning drive for villages of the province.

The chief minister kick started the ‘Ab Gaon Chamkenge programme’ from village Qila Sharif of Sharqpur in Lahore district.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi said modern machinery and regular cleaning staff will be provided at Union Council level to ensure cleaning in villages.

Under the programme, facilities of computerized birth certificates, death certificates and marriage certificates will also be available at villages level, he said.

He said village committees consisting of local people will be constituted to make the cleaning programme successful.