Punjab announces closure of schools in 9 districts
Web Desk
03:45 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Punjab announces closure of schools in 9 districts
Share

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Wednesday announced the names of nine districts where schools will remain closed until April 11, 2021.

Taking to twitter, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas announced the names of the district where schools will remain closed after the important meeting of National Command and Centre Operation (NCOC) held earlier today. The decision was made to protect children and teachers from the coronavirus. 

Murad wrote on twitter, “ANNOUNCEMENT: All Public & Private schools of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargoda, Sheikhupura will remain closed till April 11th, 2021. The remaining Districts will be open on previous schedule.”

Earlier, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday announced that schools located in coronavirus hotspot areas across Pakistan will remain closed till April 11.

Shafqat Mehmood announces important decision on ... 12:44 PM | 24 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday announced that schools located in coronavirus ...

More From This Category
IHC reserves judgment on Gilani’s plea against ...
03:21 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Rescue 1122 draws praise for saving drowning ...
02:13 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Shafqat Mehmood announces important decision on ...
12:44 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Maryam Nawaz gets protective bail ahead of key ...
01:43 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Pakistan reports 30 new deaths, 3301 fresh cases ...
12:10 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Pride of Performance for Maulana Tariq Jameel on ...
08:49 AM | 24 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Khan tests positive for coronavirus
02:39 PM | 24 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr