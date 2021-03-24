Punjab announces closure of schools in 9 districts
LAHORE – The Punjab government on Wednesday announced the names of nine districts where schools will remain closed until April 11, 2021.
Taking to twitter, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas announced the names of the district where schools will remain closed after the important meeting of National Command and Centre Operation (NCOC) held earlier today. The decision was made to protect children and teachers from the coronavirus.
Murad wrote on twitter, “ANNOUNCEMENT: All Public & Private schools of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargoda, Sheikhupura will remain closed till April 11th, 2021. The remaining Districts will be open on previous schedule.”
ANNOUNCEMENT:— Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) March 24, 2021
Earlier, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday announced that schools located in coronavirus hotspot areas across Pakistan will remain closed till April 11.
