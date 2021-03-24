UK military commander lauds Pakistan Army's role in fighting terrorism, Afghan peace process
04:11 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
UK military commander lauds Pakistan Army's role in fighting terrorism, Afghan peace process
RAWALPINDI – UK's Commander Strategic Command General Sir Patrick Nicholas Yardley Monrad Sanders called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi  on Wednesday.

According to the military's media wing, matters of professional and mutual interest and regional security issues were discussed in the meeting.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts in fight against terrorism and efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

The Army Chief thanked the dignitary and said that Pakistan Army greatly values its friendly relations with the UK, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

