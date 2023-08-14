Hamza, Fawad, or Fahad: Who is the best villain in Mehwish Hayat's eyes?

Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi's commendable and critically acclaimed acting prowess in the blockbuster film The Legend of Maula Jatt is everything for Mehwish Hayat to pick him as the ultimate, quintessential villain among all choices.
In a recent guest appearance on former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik's show, the Meray Qatil Meray Dildar starlet revealed that she would choose Abbasi for an antagonistic role. The host, Malik, gave Hayat the options to choose between Fahad Mustafa, Fawad Khan, and Abbasi.
Praising the Pyaare Afzal actor for his impeccable method acting, both Malik and Hayat praised the "shining" star for his few but iconic projects.
Bilal Lashari's The Legend of Maula Jatt with its ensemble cast surpassed over Rs400 crore worldwide, breaking records and securing titles to its name including the highest grossing Pakistani film and the second-highest-grossing film in the UK for the year 2022 as well as the most-watched South Asian film in Norway.
A reboot of Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult classic Maula Jutt, the film retells of the legendary animosity of the rivals Maula Jatt — essayed by Fawad Khan — and Noori Natt — essayed by Hamza Ali Abbasi.
Directed by Lashari, The Legend of Maula Jatt stars Khan, Abbasi, Humaima Malick, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Ali Azmat, Nayyer Ejaz, Shafqat Cheema, Raheela Agha, Zia Khan, and Saima Baloch.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 14, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
