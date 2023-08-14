Hamza, Fawad, or Fahad: Who is the best villain in Mehwish Hayat's eyes?

Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi's commendable and critically acclaimed acting prowess in the blockbuster film The Legend of Maula Jatt is everything for Mehwish Hayat to pick him as the ultimate, quintessential villain among all choices.

In a recent guest appearance on former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik's show, the Meray Qatil Meray Dildar starlet revealed that she would choose Abbasi for an antagonistic role. The host, Malik, gave Hayat the options to choose between Fahad Mustafa, Fawad Khan, and Abbasi.

Praising the Pyaare Afzal actor for his impeccable method acting, both Malik and Hayat praised the "shining" star for his few but iconic projects.

Bilal Lashari's The Legend of Maula Jatt with its ensemble cast surpassed over Rs400 crore worldwide, breaking records and securing titles to its name including the highest grossing Pakistani film and the second-highest-grossing film in the UK for the year 2022 as well as the most-watched South Asian film in Norway.

A reboot of Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult classic Maula Jutt, the film retells of the legendary animosity of the rivals Maula Jatt — essayed by Fawad Khan — and Noori Natt — essayed by Hamza Ali Abbasi.

Directed by Lashari, The Legend of Maula Jatt stars Khan, Abbasi, Humaima Malick, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Ali Azmat, Nayyer Ejaz, Shafqat Cheema, Raheela Agha, Zia Khan, and Saima Baloch.