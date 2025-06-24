Is Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif using ChatGPT to write official tweets?

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is an avid social media user who continue to share tweets in different languages, addressing situation but now recent posts of the Pakistani premier got unwanted attention from netizens.

Sharif, a known multilingual, is facing questions as social media user think he used an AI chatbot ChatGPT, to compose a recent congratulatory tweet to the national hockey squad. The speculation was sparked by the use of an em dash (—) in his message, and people know its usage in AI-generated content.

PM Sharif taken to X to celebrate Pakistan’s victory against France in the FIH Nations Cup semi-final, saying: “Heartfelt congratulations to the national hockey team for reaching the final of the Nations Cup. Pakistani team turned the tide of the match with courage, skill, and determination—this is a proud moment for the entire nation. Pakistan Zindabad!”

We are back!

Heartiest congratulations to our Green Shirts on reaching the Nations Cup final! 🇵🇰🏑 The team turned the match around with courage, skill & determination— a proud moment for the entire nation.

Pakistan Zindabad! — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 20, 2025

While many commended sentiment, the tweet’s stylistic tone and particularly the use of the dash led to online speculation that the message might have been composed with help of an AI writer.

For the context, the use of AI-generated content in political messaging has become a controversial topic globally. Experts and watchdogs pointed out certain textual patterns and language model involvement in content.

For Shehbaz, some users defended him, calling it baseless. One user wrote, “The em dash has been part of formal English writing for centuries—far before AI existed.” Another added, “So what if ChatGPT was used? It’s a tool like any other—just like calculators or spell check.”

Some took a more humorous tone, saying, “People use ChatGPT to write entire research papers. This was just a tweet.”