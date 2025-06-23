WhatsApp’s New AI Writer is finally here and it might be ‘smarter than you’

If you are the person who hate typing long texts, WhatsApp’s New AI Feature got you covered. The tech giant is testing a new feature called Writing Help—a native AI writing assistant aimed at improving the way users communicate on the platform.

The new tool is currently being trialed in beta version 2.25.19.8 for Android and is designed to rewrite messages with selectable tones, offering support to users who struggle with wording, tone, or texting fatigue.

Writing Help feature is discreetly housed within the emoji menu. Once enabled through settings, a new button appears alongside familiar smiley faces and icons. When tapped, the AI generates three alternative versions of a message, allowing users to choose from tones like Professional, Funny, Supportive, or Clear and Corrected.

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, says the feature runs entirely on the user’s device using what it calls “Private Processing.” This ensures that messages remain on the phone and are not uploaded to cloud servers, keeping user data secure and confidential. Original messages are not altered unless the user selects one of the AI suggestions. Meta also claims that any feedback sent about the feature is anonymized.

This latest experiment is part of Meta’s broader strategy to integrate AI tools across its suite of messaging platforms. It follows recent developments in AI chat assistants and other smart features, positioning WhatsApp as more than just a messaging app.

The Writing Help tool could be especially useful for users who experience message anxiety or often struggle to express the right tone. While it may raise concerns about overreliance on AI for personal expression, it promises to be a helpful aid for anyone looking to send clearer, more thoughtful, or even wittier messages.