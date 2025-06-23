Lahore woman kills husband, niece over alleged illicit relationship in Baghbanpura

LAHORE – A woman killed her husband and niece over an alleged illicit relationship between them in an area of Lahore.

The incident took place in Baghbanpura area where the suspect killed them using a sharp-edged weapon.

The victims have been identified as 50-year-old Shaukat and 16-year-old Shazia. Police have taken the suspect named Zainab into custody.

Reports said Zainab suspected an illicit relationship between her husband and her niece, which led her to commit the murders.

Police and forensic teams reached the crime scene, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

The Dolphin Squad responded to a call on helpline 15, reached the scene, and thwarted the accused’s attempt to attack other family members and commit suicide.

According to the Dolphin spokesperson, the accused Zainab, along with the murder weapon, has been handed over to the Shalimar Police Station for legal proceedings.