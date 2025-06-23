Minister denies fuel shortage rumours in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani has dismissed rumors of a fuel shortage in Pakistan, stating that the country has sufficient reserves of petroleum products.

He assured that the supply chain is functioning smoothly and without disruption. The minister added that the government is closely monitoring the situation following the recent Iran-Israel tensions.

OGRA has instructed all oil marketing companies to maintain the mandatory reserve levels in light of the current circumstances.

Bilal Azhar Kayani urged the public not to panic, emphasizing that the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Petroleum, and the Ministry of Finance are jointly monitoring the fuel supply situation.

He confirmed that the government is fully prepared to deal with any uncertainties and advised citizens to trust official statements instead of rumors.