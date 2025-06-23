Pakistan’s NSC condemns Israeli aggression on Iran

ISLAMABAD – At a high-level National Security Committee (NSC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan strongly condemned Israeli aggression against Iran and firmly endorsed Iran’s right to self-defense under the UN Charter.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Chiefs of Army, Navy, and Air Force, and key federal ministers. The NSC reviewed the evolving regional situation following Israel’s attacks and expressed deep concern over the escalation.

The committee noted that the irresponsible strikes came during ongoing constructive talks between Iran and the U.S., severely escalating tensions and increasing the risk of wider conflict. The NSC emphasized that such actions undermine prospects for dialogue and diplomacy.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s principled stance, the committee condemned the June 22 strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, declaring them a clear violation of IAEA resolutions, international law, and the UN Charter.

The NSC expressed sorrow over the loss of innocent lives, extended sympathies to the Iranian people, and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

Pakistan reiterated its commitment to engage with all stakeholders to promote regional peace and stability and urged all parties to resolve the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy in line with the UN Charter. The importance of upholding international human rights and humanitarian laws was also highlighted.

The NSC meeting followed an important discussion between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan.