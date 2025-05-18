Sarbaz Khan makes history as first Pakistani to summit all 8,000-meter peaks without oxygen

Pakistani mountaineer Sarbaz Khan has etched his name in the history books by achieving an unprecedented feat in the world of high-altitude climbing. Sarbaz became the first Pakistani to summit all the world’s 8,000-meter peaks without the use of supplemental oxygen.

Sarbaz’s remarkable journey culminated today when he successfully reached the summit of Kanchenjunga, standing at an altitude of 8,586 meters, marking the final peak in his historic achievement. This accomplishment completes his mission to scale all 14 of the world’s highest mountains without relying on artificial oxygen.

Earlier, Sarbaz had conquered the Annapurna massif last month, also without oxygen, taking another step toward this extraordinary milestone. Although he had used supplemental oxygen on two of the peaks during his earlier expeditions, the completion of Annapurna and now Kanchenjunga without oxygen has firmly established his place in mountaineering history.

Sarbaz had previously conquered all 14 peaks over 8,000 meters last year, but the challenge of scaling the remaining two—Annapurna and Kanchenjunga—without artificial oxygen was the final hurdle in his quest.

Speaking to the media after the climb, Sarbaz expressed his gratitude and said, “This is a historic moment for Pakistan. I hope it inspires young mountaineers in our country to pursue their dreams, no matter how difficult the journey may seem.”

Sarbaz’s incredible achievement has not only brought pride to Pakistan but has also placed him among the elite group of mountaineers worldwide who have scaled these monumental peaks without supplemental oxygen.