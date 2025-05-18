Are Sarah and Falak expecting their second child?

Rumors are swirling that a new member might soon join the family of Pakistani singer Falak Shabir and actress Sarah Khan. The couple, one of the most loved and romantic duos in the showbiz industry, has captured the hearts of many with their professional achievements and the deep love they share in their personal lives.

Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan, who tied the knot on July 16, 2020, in Lahore, have long been admired for their strong bond. They became parents to a beautiful baby girl, Alyana, on October 8, 2021. Over the years, they have shared glimpses of their family life, with their fans adoring the playful moments they capture with their daughter.

In addition to their family posts, one of the most charming aspects of Falak’s affection for Sarah is his daily gesture of gifting her roses, a romantic tradition the couple openly shares on their social media. The couple has become a symbol of true love for many of their fans.

However, could there be another member of the family on the way? A recent viral video has sparked speculation that Sarah and Falak might be expecting another child.

The video, circulating on Instagram, shows Sarah, Falak, and their daughter Alyana chatting together. Alyana, who is sitting on her double-floor bed, points to an empty space on the lower bed when Falak asks her where the “second baby” is. Aliana, in a playful response, then points to Sarah’s belly and says, “Baby is in mommy’s tummy,” causing Sarah to burst into a fit of laughter.

The heartwarming and playful moment quickly went viral, and fans are now eagerly speculating whether Sarah and Falak are preparing to welcome a second child into their lives. While it could have just been a light-hearted moment between the family, fans are hopeful and excited to see whether the couple will soon announce the arrival of another little one.