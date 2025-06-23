Pakistan’s digital economy is gaining traction, but it is a long way from a fully developed and effective IT infrastructure. For those pushing for real change in this area, Muhammad Burhan Mirza also known as Burhan Mirza is one of many progressive voices to emerge. Burhan, a respected tech entrepreneur, IT Tycoon and an angel investor, has major and micro investments in tech startups across Pakistan. Burhan has a regional and global view of how we can improve Pakistan’s tech capabilities.

Why IT Infrastructure is Important

In this era of digital and technology, understanding the IT infrastructure of a country is extremely significant for innovation and competitiveness. Considering about 60% of Pakistan’s population is under the age of 30, a solid digital launch pad is less of a luxury and more of a given.

Key Issues

1. Poor Internet Connection and Lack of Internet Access

Burhan Mirza highlights that uneven access to high-speed internet, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, is one of Pakistan’s main problems. In order to expand broadband services outside of major cities and guarantee that students, independent contractors, and startups in smaller towns can engage in the digital economy, he promotes stronger public-private partnerships. Welcoming businesses like Starlink to Pakistan can be a game changer. Such enterprises can revolutionize Pakistan’s IT landscape allowing ease of internet access throughout the country.

2. Encouraging Local Tech Development

Burhan Mirza believes very firmly in innovation at the local level and encourages investment in local platforms rather than solely looking at imports for solutions. One of his investments is laser focused on improving Pakistan’s IT landscape through digital transformation and app development.

. Cyber Security Measures

Burhan Mirza feels that cybersecurity is another crucial area that requires immediate improvement. Pakistan must implement strict data protection regulations and encourage cybersecurity education in order to safeguard its citizens and businesses in light of the rise in digital transactions, online banking, and mobile usage.

4. Skill Gaps and Brain Drain

While the major cities of Pakistan harbor IT-friendly environments such as access to the internet, they lack IT knowledge. To address this issue, Burhan Mirza initiated Skills360 – an IT institute in Karachi that educates students of all ages regarding IT skills. Skills 360 is dedicated to bringing a change in the IT infrastructure and employment rate of Pakistan through skills based education that quickly trains students to earn through freelancing or job opportunities.

Looking Ahead: A Smarter Digital Pakistan

Burhan Mirza extends this broader vision of the government initiative Digital Pakistan but insists that actual involvement should match aspirations. He believes in the following route ahead:

Digital infrastructure upgrading in educational institutions.

Training of IT professionals in advanced skills such as AI, blockchain, and cloud computing.

Simplifying the policies for tech start-ups and freelancers.

Fostering the involvement of the diasporas in IT development.

Final Thoughts

