Maskan-e-Ravi: Endowment to under privileged

I am happily providing information about Maskan-e-Ravi, a housing society in Lahore near the River Ravi. The Punjab government initiated the project, which aims to provide a housing option to low-income families. This is the primary objective of Maskan-e-Ravi, the biggest development housing project in Punjab’s history. Zahra Homes Maskan-e-Ravi is an initiative launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in association with the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA).

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the project on January 13, 2025, and provided allotment letters and keys to deserving families. The project is part of the Chief Minister’s vision for social upliftment. In her speech, CM Punjab said, “I want to tell the allottees of Zahra Homes that this house belongs to them for life.” This housing project aims to overcome poverty and provide shelter to those who cannot afford rental houses. It also seeks to address the housing challenges in Punjab.

The initiative focuses on sustainability and community development to improve the living conditions of underprivileged families in Punjab.

Overall, Zara Homes’ Maskan-e-Ravi is a significant step towards providing housing to those who need it most.RUDA is developing Pakistan’s first planned sustainable city, which will span 46 kilometres along the Ravi River and cover a total area of 50 kanals.This massive project aims to provide a high-quality lifestyle for its residents and create communities for over 5 million people.

Maskan-e-Ravi provides access to basic amenities like water, electricity, 5kv solar panels installed for each house.Zahra homes have been energy efficient and environmentally sustainable.

Moreover,the scheme includes community development programs such as education and healthcare to empower deserving families.

This project comprises one hundred houses with a covered area of two Marla, including two bedrooms,a kitchen,a washroom, and a veranda. Outside the houses, there are vegetable gardens,a primary school to provide educational facilities to the families living there,a dispensary,a wide, beautiful lawn,a play ground, a park, and an RO plant.

This initiative of Punjab government is appreciable as it’s a major development project for the growth of province.

The Chief Minister’s visionary leadership has made affordable housing a reality for thousands of families.Maskan-e-Ravi a testament to the CM’s commitment to improve the lives of Punjab’s citizens.

The project’s rapid progress is a shining example of dedication to delivering results. Efforts to address the housing needs of low-income families are truly commendable. This sustainability and community development have had a positive impact on the lives of countless families.

The writer can be reached at javeriawaqar@gmail.com.