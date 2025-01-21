Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Haleon Unveils Global Pain Management Institute in Pakistan: A Milestone in Healthcare Innovation

LAHORE – Haleon, global leaders in consumer health, has taken a groundbreaking step in transforming pain management with the launch of the Haleon Pain Management Institute (HPMI) in Pakistan. The launch ceremony, held at Lahore’s iconic Faletti’s Hotel, marks a pivotal moment in Haleon’s global commitment to elevating the standards of pain management.

The HPMI aims to provide cutting-edge resources, training and tools to healthcare professionals, enhancing their ability to deliver better outcomes for patients. Pakistan’s selection as the institute’s first regional hub underscores the nation’s importance in advancing global healthcare solutions and highlights Haleon’s dedication to addressing pain management challenges in the region.

The event, helmed by Farhan Haroon, CEO of Haleon Pakistan, brought together prominent healthcare experts from around the world. Key international attendees included Charles Leslie, Global Business Lead for Pain Portfolio & Systemics at Haleon, and Meltem Asim, Area Expert Marketing Director at Haleon.

A key feature of the launch was the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading organizations such as MARHAM, OLADOC, and the Pakistan Association of Family Physicians (PAFP). These collaborations aim to create impactful educational initiatives that enhance healthcare professionals’ expertise, foster public awareness, encourage behavioral change, and support scientific advancements in pain management. Additionally, these partnerships will ensure improved access to resources and education for patients, furthering Haleon’s mission to innovate and elevate healthcare standards.

Dr. Bart Morlion, Director of the Leuven Centre for Algology and Pain Management, delivered a keynote address titled “Understanding and Accepting Pain at Every Stage of Life”. His insights on how pain varies across different life stages and the necessity for tailored management approaches captivated the audience and highlighted the critical need for comprehensive pain management solutions.

By establishing the Haleon Pain Management Institute, Haleon sets a new benchmark for healthcare innovation, offering hope to millions suffering from pain and striving to transform pain management practices both in Pakistan and globally.

