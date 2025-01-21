Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Rajab Butt gets protective bail after case filed for ‘disrespecting Namaz’

Rajab Butt Gets Protective Bail After Case Filed For Disrespecting Namaz

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday approved seven-day protective bail for famous YouTuber Rajab Butt after a case was registered against him in Karachi for allegedly disrespecting the Namaz in a video.

LHC Justice Farooq Haider approved the bail after Butt filed a petition in this regard. A case has been filed against him in Karachi for disrespecting the prayer (Namaz). He had filed the petition to avoid arrest by the police.

The petition stated that Rajab Butt could be arrested upon entering Karachi, so protective bail should be granted.

Rajab Butt, accompanied by his lawyers, appeared before the Lahore court and stated that he wanted to appear in relevant court in Karachi for the case proceedings, but he feared his before he can appear in court.

The Case

The case has been registered against YouTuber Rajab Butt for allegedly disrespecting Namaz in his content as it triggered religious sentiments.

Cops of Hyderi Police Station in Karachi lodged a case in light of court orders. The complainant Riaz Ali said the court directed police to take action after the completion of arguments.

The complainant urged police to set a precedent so that any other social media star cannot have the nerve to disrespect any Islamic values or personalities.

The social media star with millions of followers apologized after facing backlash for allegedly disrespecting the Islamic practice in one of his clips shared on a video streaming platform. The controversy erupted after a clip showed Butt being disrespectful to prayer, and netizens were quick to share it.

Amid criticism, Rajab also met with religious scholars including Allama Makhdum Asim, Mufti Ashiq Hussain, Allama Ashraf Rabbani, and Allama Muhammad Ishtiaq Ashrafi. During the meeting, he explained his position and offered a heartfelt apology.

He also shared video apologizing in the presence of the scholars as he stated that he never intended to disrespect prayer and that he would never engage in such actions.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

