Sania Mirza sparks rumors of relationship with UAE business tycoon

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has once again captured public attention, with rumors swirling about a potential relationship with UAE business tycoon Adil Sajan.

Sania, the former wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, is now at the center of speculation regarding her growing closeness with Sajan, a well-known billionaire and managing director of a private group in the UAE. The rumors suggest that their connection may extend beyond professional ties, as Sajan is currently involved in designing Sania’s villa in Dubai.

Adil Sajan, son of prominent Indian business tycoon Rizwan Sajan, is recognized for his luxurious lifestyle and his extensive business empire, which includes property investments, sponsorships of tennis tournaments, and even events like the Filmfare Awards. With an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion, Sajan is one of the most influential figures in the region.

Sania, who is currently residing in Dubai with her son, Azhan Mirza Malik, has remained tight-lipped about the speculations. Both she and Adil Sajan have refrained from commenting on the rumors.

This comes after previous rumors about Sania’s relationship with Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami following her separation from Shoaib Malik, which were later denied.

While there is no official confirmation yet, the ongoing speculation continues to keep Sania in the spotlight, as fans and media continue to closely follow developments in her personal life.