PM Shehbaz approves Rs30 billion cash prize scheme for FBR officers

Fbr To Launch Crackdown On Non Filers From Oct 1

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has approved a scheme to award cash prizes to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officers.

Reports said a budget of Rs30 billion has been allocated for the scheme, which has been approved by the premier

The cash prizes will only be awarded to 1,800 officers from the Income Tax and Customs cadres.

On the other hand, FBR has issued a notification for the online valuation of Income Tax and Customs officers.

According to the notification, FBR will conduct a test run of the rating and reward system on the afternoon of January 21, in which Income Tax and Customs officers will participate in peer rating.

Under the scheme, tax officers will rank their seniors, peers, and juniors. Officers will be ranked in categories A, B, C, D, and E.

The ranking system requires 20% of officers to be placed in each category, while those in category A will receive 5 basic salaries as a reward.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

