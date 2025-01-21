Chaos erupts in national assembly during PM Shehbaz Sharif’s entrance

The National Assembly witnessed chaos on Tuesday as opposition members erupted in protest upon the arrival of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The session, chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, was marred by a commotion as the opposition lawmakers raised slogans and tore copies of the day’s agenda.

As the Prime Minister entered the assembly hall, opposition members not only staged a protest but also engaged in loud chanting, disrupting the proceedings. In response, government members countered with chants of “Sher Aaya, Sher Aaya,” further intensifying the scene.

Amidst the uproar, Asiya Naz, a member of the opposition, presented a notice highlighting the ongoing gender disparity between male and female voters. She called attention to the persistent gap in voter turnout and representation.

In response, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar addressed the issue, stating that the Election Commission of Pakistan was actively working to reduce the gender gap in voter registration. He assured that the government was providing full support to these efforts, with institutions like NADRA also playing a key role. According to Minister Tarar, the gender gap has reduced to 7% from previous levels.

Despite the disruptions, the session continued, with both sides remaining at odds over the key issues being raised.