WATCH — Wahaj Ali trolled for 'cringe' dance with Maya Ali

Noor Fatima
04:49 PM | 9 Mar, 2024
Maya Ali Wahaj Ali

A video featuring Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali has been going viral on the internet. In the video, the actor is dancing with co-star Maya Ali to a Bollywood track at a wedding reception.

Maya and Wahaj, who are considered two of the most celebrated stars in the constellation of the entertainment industry, have treated their millions of fans with their impeccable acting skills in the drama serial, Jo Bichar Gaye. The co-stars also served as a muse for a local clothing brand and are often shipped by the internet for their undeniable chemistry on screen.

In their individual illustrious careers, Maya and Wahaj have starred in a number of commercially and critically successful drama serials and films — Maya in Mann Mayal and Wahaj in Tere Bin — propelling them to unprecedented levels of success. Despite their grandeur and stardom, the duo, especially the Wafa star, was heavily trolled and criticized by social media users.

The duo was seen shaking a leg to the Bollywood number, Muqabla, from the film Street Dancer 3D. Wahaj, who was in his element, was giving an electric performance which netizens weren't really fond of. From trolling the Ishq Ibadat star for his amateur dancing to calling his moves “cringe,” netizens had all sorts of things to say.

On the work front, Maya Ali will next be seen in Aasmaan Bolay Ga by Shoaib Mansoor. She recently started in Teefa in Trouble, Parey Hut Love, Shanakht, Ladoon Mein Pali, Zid, Mera Naam Yousuf Hai, Diyar-e-Dil, Mann Mayal, Sanam, Pehli Si Muhabbat and Jo Bichar Gaye.

Wahaj, on the other hand, was seen in Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, Ishq Jalebi, Fitoor, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Jo Bichar Gaye, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Tere Bin, Jurm, 22 Qadam, Mein. He currently stars in Sun Mere Dil and Tere Bin 2. Wahaj would also be seen in an OTT platform show, The Pink Shirt, on ZEE5 opposite Sajal Aly.

Why is Maya Ali trending on Twitter?

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

