Why is Maya Ali trending on Twitter?

It is quite common for actresses to serve as a muse for fashion designers, but when Maya Ali does it, it's not common! The top-notch Pakistani actress whose illustrious career and a plethora of accolades speak volumes of her stardom, was recently seen in a promotional photoshoot of a local brand.

Pairing up with the iconic Wahaj Ali, the on-screen couple donned exquisitely curated pieces that exude glamour. For their undeniably sizzling chemistry, social media users ran a Twitter trend for Maya Ali.

“In the balcony where they first met, destiny reunites them after five years. Amongst the celebration of a friend's wedding, Rumi and Sonia’s eyes met, rekindling a flame that time could not extinguish. Shy smiles give way to an embrace that speaks of longing and memories shared,” the brand's campaign read.

“As the festivities whirl around them, their fingers find each other’s, tracing the lines of a story paused but never forgotten. In this moment, under the same place that witnessed their first encounter, two hearts find their way back to each other,” it further read.

Soon after the campaign surfaced online, Twitter users went gaga over the dreamy photoshoot and ran a Twitter trend obsessing over the duo.

OMG!! My Sonia and Rumi in a parallel universe, living there happily ever after ✨️



On the work front, Wahaj and Maya shared the screen in Jo Bichar Gaye.