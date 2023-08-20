Former MNA Ali Wazir arrested again

ISLAMABAD – Ali Wazir, a former Member of the National Assembly (MNA), has been taken into custody by the Islamabad Police.

The former legislator was apprehended by the Tarnol Police Station on charges of meddling in government matters, as confirmed by the police.

Earlier, former foreign minister and Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shah Mahmood Qureshi, was also arrested in Islamabad as part of the ongoing investigation into the cipher inquiry case.

Reports said he was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a case related to “US cipher” and will be shifted to the agency’s headquarters for interrogation.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan confirmed his arrest on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.