Asad Umar arrested in cipher case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar was arrested from Islamabad in the cipher case.

Before Asad, former foreign minister and Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shah Mahmood Qureshi, was also arrested in Islamabad as part of the ongoing investigation into the cipher inquiry case.

Umar, who has been a trusted associate of the PTI leader and previously served as the party's general secretary, decided to relinquish his party roles subsequent to his arrest during the events of May 9, when PTI supporters launched attacks on government and military installations.

In explaining his decision, the former federal minister stated, "Given the prevailing circumstances [...] following the incidents of May 9, it has become personally untenable for me to continue fulfilling my responsibilities within the party."

"I am stepping down from my positions as the secretary-general of PTI and as a core committee member. One of the contributing factors is [...] my outspoken nature, which clashes with my capacity to issue statements in an official capacity."

Reports said he was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a case related to “US cipher” and will be shifted to the agency’s headquarters for interrogation.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan confirmed his arrest on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.