Hrithik Roshan sets internet on fire with shirtless photos

Noor Fatima 12:30 PM | 20 Aug, 2023
Source: Hrithik Roshan (Instagram)

The king of Bollywood's fitness regime, Hrithik Roshan, has stunned the internet once again! The 49-year-old actor whose physique and health speak volumes for his commitment to fitness. With a shredded, mascular body, a handsome face with chiselled features, Roshan's acting prowess is the cherry on top.

Having accumulated tons of awards, and critically and commercially successful films, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor millions of followers across all social media platforms who get to see insights into Roshan's private and professional life.

Keen on sharing his fitness journey with many throwback moments, the Dhoom 2 star shared a set of pictures showing off his muscles, and the internet is totally in love.

Taking to Instagram, the handsome hench stated, "Vacation over. Presenting before and after pics."

"See you in the gym," he added.

As soon as the post went up on the picture-sharing app, the Krrish famed actors fans and followers flooded the comments section with heaps of praises.

Roshan's girlfriend, Saba Azad, also dropped a comment for her knight in shiny armour.

Actors Anil Kapoor and Preity Zinta were also in awe of Roshan's muscles as they dropped comments.

Being one of the most successful and popular actors to grace the diverse Indian entertainment industry, Roshan will next be seen in Fighter, a Hindi-language action film directed by Siddharth Anand, starring Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to get married this year

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

