Search

Lifestyle

Bollywood meets Lollywood in Florida

Noor Fatima 11:10 AM | 20 Aug, 2023
Bollywood meets Lollywood in Florida

If partition separated Indians and Pakistanis, Cricket will unite them! From local citizens to popular public figures, these South Asian neighbours share an unbreakable bond for cricket.

In a recent wholesome turn of events, Bollywood and Lollywood stars came together to watch a cricket match and took pictures to reminisce later on. Safe to say, the internet went wild over the photos. 

Celebrities from both the countries went to watch T10, the latest cricket trend taking over the world. The T10 cricket leagues have some of the finest sportsmen in the world bringing thrill and drama to the field.

In a recent match in Florida, Bollywood and Lollywood mingled and seemed to be have a great time.

With Ushna Shah along with her husband Hamza Amin, Sanam Jung, Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz and his mom, Momin Saqib and Shaista Lodhi in attendance from Lollywood, Bollywood sent Sunil Shetty and Nargis Fakhri to enjoy the gathering.

All the Pakistani celebrities attending FIFA World Cup 2022

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Lollywood actors congratulate Javeria Abbasi on Anzela's "fairytale wedding"

09:01 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

Ramiz Raja singing Bollywood song wins the internet

08:09 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

Lollywood stars shower birthday wishes for Yumna Zaidi

11:52 AM | 31 Jul, 2023

Selena Gomez to SRK: AI brings Hollywood and Bollywood stars in Pakistan

10:35 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

Bollywood actress Sana Khan reveals name of her first baby to fans

08:00 PM | 9 Jul, 2023

Powering the Glamour: Unveiling Bollywood's A-Listers staggering electricity bills

07:48 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Bollywood meets Lollywood in Florida

11:10 AM | 20 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 20, 2023

10:20 AM | 20 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 20, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.4 303.95
Euro EUR 327.5 330.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 382 385.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.1 83.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.1 80.9
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 784.55 792.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 224.8 227
China Yuan CNY 39.83 40.23
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.67 38.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 958.62 967.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.71 64.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 752.76 760.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 335.71 338.21
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 20, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today


KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,400 on Sunday.  The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,960.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (20 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Karachi PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Islamabad PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Peshawar PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Quetta PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Sialkot PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Attock PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Gujranwala PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Jehlum PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Multan PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Bahawalpur PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Gujrat PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Nawabshah PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Chakwal PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Hyderabad PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Nowshehra PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Sargodha PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Faisalabad PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Mirpur PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: