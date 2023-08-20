Bollywood meets Lollywood in Florida

If partition separated Indians and Pakistanis, Cricket will unite them! From local citizens to popular public figures, these South Asian neighbours share an unbreakable bond for cricket.
In a recent wholesome turn of events, Bollywood and Lollywood stars came together to watch a cricket match and took pictures to reminisce later on. Safe to say, the internet went wild over the photos.
Celebrities from both the countries went to watch T10, the latest cricket trend taking over the world. The T10 cricket leagues have some of the finest sportsmen in the world bringing thrill and drama to the field.
In a recent match in Florida, Bollywood and Lollywood mingled and seemed to be have a great time.
With Ushna Shah along with her husband Hamza Amin, Sanam Jung, Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz and his mom, Momin Saqib and Shaista Lodhi in attendance from Lollywood, Bollywood sent Sunil Shetty and Nargis Fakhri to enjoy the gathering.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 20, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.4
|303.95
|Euro
|EUR
|327.5
|330.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|83.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.1
|80.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,960.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Karachi
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Quetta
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Attock
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Multan
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
