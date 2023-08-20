Bollywood meets Lollywood in Florida

If partition separated Indians and Pakistanis, Cricket will unite them! From local citizens to popular public figures, these South Asian neighbours share an unbreakable bond for cricket.

In a recent wholesome turn of events, Bollywood and Lollywood stars came together to watch a cricket match and took pictures to reminisce later on. Safe to say, the internet went wild over the photos.

Celebrities from both the countries went to watch T10, the latest cricket trend taking over the world. The T10 cricket leagues have some of the finest sportsmen in the world bringing thrill and drama to the field.

In a recent match in Florida, Bollywood and Lollywood mingled and seemed to be have a great time.

With Ushna Shah along with her husband Hamza Amin, Sanam Jung, Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz and his mom, Momin Saqib and Shaista Lodhi in attendance from Lollywood, Bollywood sent Sunil Shetty and Nargis Fakhri to enjoy the gathering.

