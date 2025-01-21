Security forces kill Afghan national involved in terrorism inside Pakistan

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed an Afghan national involved in terrorism inside Pakistan, in Sambaza area of Zhob district of Balochistan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said he was killed on 11 January 2025. The individual was identified as Muhammad Khan Ahmedkhel, son of Haji Qasim Dawran Khan, resident of Village Bilorai, district Wazekhwa, Paktika Province, Afghanistan.

His dead body was handed over to IAG officials on 20 January after necessary procedural formalities.

Such incidents are irrefutable evidence of involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist activities in Pakistan.

“Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” the military’s media wing said.

Earlier, security forces successfully thwarted infiltration attempt by the terrorists along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and killed five terrorists in Sambaza area of Zhob district last night.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a group of terrorists attempted to infiltrate across the border on the night of January 18 and 19. The security forces thwarted this attempt in the Sambaza area of Zhob.

ISPR reported that, as a result of the effective action by security forces, five terrorists were killed. Pakistan has repeatedly urged the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management along its borders.

The military spokesperson stated that it is expected the Afghan government will fulfill its responsibilities by preventing terrorists from using Afghan soil for attacks against Pakistan.

Security forces remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.