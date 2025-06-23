Gujranwala man forgets wife at motorways service after prayer break

GUJRANWALA – A man accidently left his wife behind during a road trip on motorways near Jarnwala, it emerged on Monday.

According to the Motorway Police spokesperson, a resident of Gujranwala was traveling by car to Karachi with his wife.

The family stopped at the Jaranwala service area for prayers. The husband finished his prayer earlier, got into the car, and drove off—forgetting his wife behind.

The Motorway Police spokesperson stated that the man realized about 20 kilometers later that he had left his wife at the service area. He then called the Motorway Police helpline and requested assistance.

After necessary verification, the motorway police reunited the wife with her husband.