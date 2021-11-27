Abrar Ul Haq comes under fire for sharing video of young girl making roti
Web Desk
07:32 PM | 27 Nov, 2021
Abrar Ul Haq comes under fire for sharing video of young girl making roti
Share

Pakistani singer-turned-politician Abrar Ul Haq has come under fire for posting a short video of a young girl who is busy making roti.

Needless to say, the internet was not impressed and was enraged over the misogynistic attitude of the singer. Turning to his Twitter handle, the Nach Punjaban singer shared a clip of a girl who seems to be five or six years old, making roti in the kitchen.

However, it was his caption that ignited the wrath of the public, as he wrote, "Right age for the training."

Haq's views created a ruckus on the internet. While the majority agreed that cooking was a basic skill that everyone should have regardless of gender, others said that training young girls at such tender age was a reinforcement of a regressive mindset. 

Earlier, Saba Qamar and PTI leader-singer Abrar-ul-Haq's latest song Begum Shak Karti Hai garnered criticism and its quirky version of 'Baby Shark' narrates the story of married couples.

Abrar-ul-Haq and Saba Qamar win hearts with ... 12:35 PM | 26 Oct, 2021

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar and PTI leader-singer Abrar-ul-Haq's latest song is winning hearts and needless to say, the ...

More From This Category
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza launch their ...
07:00 PM | 27 Nov, 2021
Malala Yousafzai’s family celebrates her Oxford ...
04:30 PM | 27 Nov, 2021
Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's valima invite ...
05:47 PM | 26 Nov, 2021
Pakistani stars heartbroken after rare white lion ...
05:22 PM | 26 Nov, 2021
Latest video of TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s ...
03:57 PM | 26 Nov, 2021
Hania Aamir's new dance video goes viral
03:22 PM | 26 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq comes under fire for sharing video of young girl making roti
07:32 PM | 27 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr