Abrar Ul Haq comes under fire for sharing video of young girl making roti

Pakistani singer-turned-politician Abrar Ul Haq has come under fire for posting a short video of a young girl who is busy making roti.

Needless to say, the internet was not impressed and was enraged over the misogynistic attitude of the singer. Turning to his Twitter handle, the Nach Punjaban singer shared a clip of a girl who seems to be five or six years old, making roti in the kitchen.

However, it was his caption that ignited the wrath of the public, as he wrote, "Right age for the training."

Right age for the training ???? pic.twitter.com/7qVs3bc02H — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) November 25, 2021

Haq's views created a ruckus on the internet. While the majority agreed that cooking was a basic skill that everyone should have regardless of gender, others said that training young girls at such tender age was a reinforcement of a regressive mindset.

Abrar, do you know how to make roti? https://t.co/FduaUtTsUo — Natasha Kundi نتاشا کُندی (@NatashaKLondon) November 26, 2021

Make sure to give same training to your son too, and hope you know how to make rotis too https://t.co/4zRtkFUyLD — Drovan ⁵ ⁷ (@d3vils_dont_fly) November 26, 2021

As long as your son is getting the same “training” then this is great because cooking is a necessary life skill that every person needs ???? https://t.co/B5O7q54ZPY — Stephanie W. (they/them) ????️‍???? (@Stephanie_Waal) November 26, 2021

Pathetic. That’s the training girls need to get, according to Abrar Ul Haq. It’s so pathetic that this sort of mindset continues to be prevalent in Pakistan and is, in fact, endorsed by well-loved stars. https://t.co/leqxEPTeKl — Maliha Rehman (@MalihaRehman) November 27, 2021

Utterly misogynistic. It’s not the right age for ‘training’ It’s the right age to be taught empathy, kindness and your rights as a human. Conditioning babies to become appeasing wives is what fosters toxic masculinity and a patriarchal abyss. https://t.co/u1iDYe8zqh — Abdullah (@AbdullahIzWeird) November 26, 2021

She is too young to be close to fire!! Shame on you. — ligand of a receptor (@LigandR) November 26, 2021

Earlier, Saba Qamar and PTI leader-singer Abrar-ul-Haq's latest song Begum Shak Karti Hai garnered criticism and its quirky version of 'Baby Shark' narrates the story of married couples.