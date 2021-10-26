Abrar-ul-Haq and Saba Qamar win hearts with hilarious version of 'Baby Shark'
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar and PTI leader-singer Abrar-ul-Haq's latest song is winning hearts and needless to say, the quirky version of 'Baby Shark' is hilariously narrating the story of married couples.
Amusing his massive fan following, Haq kept his successful streak of upbeat numbers with his latest song starring the gorgeous Saba Qamar.
Titled as Begum Shak Karti Hai, the quirky song is an audio and visual treat as the humourous sarcastic undertone keeps the audience hooked.
Focusing on married men who fall prey to wives’ mistrust, the song is a mixture of beautiful Punjabi melodies with the touch of Baby Shark’s tune which is making the song an absolute treat.
On the work front, Saba will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.
Moreover, she also shared the first look of her upcoming project titled Serial Killer where she plays the role of a policewoman who is hunting for a serial killer.
