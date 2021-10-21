'Begum Shak Karti Hey' – Saba Qamar and Abrar Ul Haq share teaser of their upcoming music video

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar and PTI leader and singer Abrar-ul-Haq have teased the fans with a new music video named Begum Shak Karti Hey that hilariously promises to narrate the story of married couples.

An actress par excellence, Qamar is one of the fashionistas of Pakistan’s entertainment industry. With killer looks and a charming persona, the 37-year-old is back with another musical treat for her massive fan following.

Dropping the first glimpse, the Cheekh actor gave a sneak-peek into the light-hearted fun visual and audio treat through her Instagram handle.

"the story of every married couple brought to you by yours truly! Super excited to share the teaser with all of you, Stay tuned for the full video", she captioned.

"Begum Shak Karti Hey (Teaser) - Abrarulhaq Dedicated to all those who are too much married... Yaani "Run Mureed" ", captioned Haq on his social media handle post.

On the work front, Saba will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.

Moreover, she also shared the first look of her upcoming project titled Serial Killer where she plays the role of a policewoman who is hunting for a serial killer.