FM Qureshi, DG ISI in Kabul to discuss bilateral ties with Taliban-led Afghanistan

KABUL/ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, leading a high-level delegation, reached Afghan capital on Thursday.

Qureshi, who is accompanied by DG ISI Faiz Hameed and ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan, held a high-level meeting with the Acting Prime Minister Hasan Akhund and his cabinet.

During the one-day visit, he will hold talks with Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and call on leadership of the interim government in Kabul. He will meet other Afghan dignitaries as well, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

The talks between the two sides will cover the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and focus on ways and means to deepen cooperation in diverse areas.

Utilizing the opportunity, the Foreign Minister will share Pakistan's perspective on issues of regional peace and stability.

The visit reflects Pakistan's consistent policy of supporting the brotherly Afghan people, deepening bilateral trade and economic relations, and facilitating closer people-to-people contacts.

The statement added that Pakistan has always stood by Afghanistan and kept the border crossing points open for trade and pedestrian crossing under COVID protocols.

Facilitative visa regime for Afghan nationals and border crossing procedures for trade and cargo have been instituted, it added. In recent months, Pakistan has provided humanitarian aid and assistance in the form of food stuff and medicines.