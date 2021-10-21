FM Qureshi, DG ISI in Kabul to discuss bilateral ties with Taliban-led Afghanistan
Web Desk
03:59 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
FM Qureshi, DG ISI in Kabul to discuss bilateral ties with Taliban-led Afghanistan
Share

KABUL/ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, leading a high-level delegation, reached Afghan capital on Thursday.

Qureshi, who is accompanied by DG ISI Faiz Hameed and ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan, held a high-level meeting with the Acting Prime Minister Hasan Akhund and his cabinet. 

During the one-day visit, he will hold talks with Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and call on leadership of the interim government in Kabul. He will meet other Afghan dignitaries as well, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

The talks between the two sides will cover the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and focus on ways and means to deepen cooperation in diverse areas.

Utilizing the opportunity, the Foreign Minister will share Pakistan's perspective on issues of regional peace and stability.

The visit reflects Pakistan's consistent policy of supporting the brotherly Afghan people, deepening bilateral trade and economic relations, and facilitating closer people-to-people contacts.

The statement added that Pakistan has always stood by Afghanistan and kept the border crossing points open for trade and pedestrian crossing under COVID protocols.

Facilitative visa regime for Afghan nationals and border crossing procedures for trade and cargo have been instituted, it added. In recent months, Pakistan has provided humanitarian aid and assistance in the form of food stuff and medicines.

Afghan Taliban start building their own air force 12:35 AM | 20 Oct, 2021

KABUL — Weeks after taking control of the country from the occupying foreign forces, the Afghan Taliban are now ...

More From This Category
Interior minister updates PM Imran on law & ...
03:25 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
India deploys additional troops, modern Howitzers ...
01:41 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
Narcotics agency raids SRK's bungalow as ...
12:06 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
Lt Gen Nadeem, who's appointed by GHQ as next DG ...
11:00 AM | 21 Oct, 2021
High alert sounded in Lahore as TLP stages sit-in ...
11:35 AM | 21 Oct, 2021
Woman ‘tortured, raped’ in Rawalpindi metro ...
10:28 AM | 21 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Begum Shak Karti Hey' – Saba Qamar and Abrar Ul Haq share teaser of their upcoming ...
02:59 PM | 21 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr