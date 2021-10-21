Interior minister updates PM Imran on law & order, security
03:25 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
Share
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday to brief him on important affairs.
During the meeting, law and order and political situation in the country and the Afghanistan situation were discussed in the meeting.
Progress in the ongoing projects in Rawalpindi, including Nullah Leh, also came under discussion.
High alert sounded in Lahore as TLP stages sit-in ... 11:35 AM | 21 Oct, 2021
LAHORE – Law enforcement agencies have been put on high alert in Punjab capital, fearing mobilisation of ...
- Interior minister updates PM Imran on law & order, security03:25 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
- 'Begum Shak Karti Hey' – Saba Qamar and Abrar Ul Haq share teaser ...02:59 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
-
- India deploys additional troops, modern Howitzers in occupied Kashmir ...01:41 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
-
'Begum Shak Karti Hey' – Saba Qamar and Abrar Ul Haq share teaser of their upcoming ...
02:59 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
-
-
- Narcotics agency raids SRK's bungalow as Bollywood superstar reaches ...12:06 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021