Interior minister updates PM Imran on law & order, security
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday to brief him on important affairs.

During the meeting, law and order and political situation in the country and the Afghanistan situation were discussed in the meeting.

Progress in the ongoing projects in Rawalpindi, including Nullah Leh, also came under discussion.

