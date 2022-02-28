‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyongo's Karachi trip wins hearts
‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyongo's Karachi trip wins hearts
Black Panther actor Lupita Nyongo is having the time of her life as she enthusiastically documents her travel diaries to the city of lights, Karachi.

The Oscar-winning actress was earlier spotted attending artist Misha Japanwala's wedding in Karachi and now she is taking a trip around the city.

Needless to say, her photos are storming the internet and winning hearts. Her sneak-peeks are surely fun-filled as they give an insight into the global star's adventures of exploring cuisines, architecture and culture.

Taking to Instagram, Lupita dropped a beautiful photo as she posed in front of a local bus in a beautiful white Kurta and black dupatta.

Moreover, the 38-year-old also shared a group photo as she reunited with her friends from Yale School of Drama. She also hit a local 'Dhaba' to try ‘Chai’ after riding on a bus roof with her pals. 

Earlier, Lupita donned a bright pink lehenga choli with silver embellishments for the wedding ceremony. Her eastern fashion looks have been lauded as the beautiful actress flaunted her grace in the stunning festive outfits.

