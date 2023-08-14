India’s Anju celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan along with Nasrullah

PESHAWAR – Anju (now known as Fatima), an Indian woman who reached Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend Nasrullah after crossing the border, was seen celebrating the Independence Day of Pakistan today (August 14).

A video circulating on social media shows Anju, Nasrullah and other people attending a cake-cutting ceremony on the eve of the Independence Day.

The woman from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi district crossed into Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on July 21 to meet 29-year-old Nasrullah.

She first reached Delhi from Bhilwara and then travelled to Amritsar in Punjab, and finally entered Pakistan via Wagah border.

Recently, Anju has been granted a one-year extension on her visa while entering Pakistan, bringing an added sense of continuity to her stay.

Nasrullah, Fatima's husband and a resident of the Dirbala district, affirmed that after her initial two-month visa extension, a further year has now been endorsed, in accordance with their marital bond.

Nasrullah emphasized the meticulous compilation and submission of requisite documentation as stipulated by the Ministry of Interior. Pakistan's various institutions and departments have extended their wholehearted collaboration to facilitate this process.

In an interview conducted in Islamabad, Nasrullah stated, "I have fulfilled all the necessary prerequisites, and we have indeed secured a one-year visa extension. The process has been marked by comprehensive support and cooperation from all relevant institutions."

He further elaborated, emphasizing, "Our interactions with these institutions have been characterized by unwavering collaboration, ensuring a smooth and supportive experience throughout."

