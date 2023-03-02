Search

PCB releases Women's League exhibition matches details

08:37 PM | 2 Mar, 2023
PCB releases Women's League exhibition matches details
Source: PCB (Twitter)

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday confirmed the details of the three Women’s League exhibition matches which will be played on 8, 10 and 11 March at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The two participating teams are Amazons and Super Women. The women’s matches will start at 1400 PKT and will be played in the lead up to the men’s fixtures in the HBL PSL 8 matches. Peshawar Zalmi will take on Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans on 8 and 10 March, respectively, while, Quetta Gladiators will meet Multan Sultans on 11 March. As such, tickets for three men’s HBL PSL matches will be valid for the women’s fixture with the stands on these match days to open three hours before the first ball is bowled.

Furthermore, the PCB as part of its social corporate responsibility will use Wednesday’s T20 match to celebrate Women’s Day. The second exhibition match on Friday will be played to create awareness about breast cancer in partnership with Pink Ribbon Pakistan.

The third and final exhibition match on Saturday will be played to highlight women empowerment through education in collaboration with Circle Women.

Meanwhile, the PCB also confirmed the match officials for the three matches. Mohammad Anees will perform the refereeing duties for all the three matches.

Shozab Raza, will join Saleema Imtiaz as on-field umpire for the first T20 match on 8 March. Tariq Rasheed will be third umpire and Humaira Farah will be the fourth umpire.

For the second T20 match, Shozab Raza and Humaira Farah, will take on-field duties with Tariq Rasheed and Saleema Imtiaz performing third and fourth umpire duties. For the third and final T20 match, Tariq Rasheed and Saleema Imtiaz will perform the on-field umpire duties. Shozab Raza and Humaira Farah will perform third and fourth umpire duties.

