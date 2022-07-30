Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof sets T20I record at Commonwealth Games 2022
LAHORE – Pakistani Women Cricket team skipper Bismah Maroof achieved another milestone in her T20 international career.
She has become the first Pakistani skipper to complete 1000 T20I runs. She set the record while playing against Barbados at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
However, Bismah could not perform well in the match as Barbados women handed a 15-run defeat to Pakistan women in their opening match of at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday.
1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ T20I runs as captain for @maroof_bismah 🏅— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 29, 2022
She is the first 🇵🇰 skipper to reach this milestone in Women's T20Is 👍#BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/y8wRR7gywl
Chasing 145 to win, Pakistan lost four wickets with 49 runs on the board. Iram Javed (first-ball duck), Muneeba Ali (17, 19b, three fours), Omaima Sohail (10, 14b, two fours) and Bismah Maroof (12, 28b, one four) were all back in the hut in the 11th over but Nida Dar’s unbeaten half-century kept Pakistan in the run-chase.
Meanwhile, social media users are praising Bismah after she was spotted leading Pakistani contingent while carrying flag at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022.
