‘Flying coffins’ – India plans to ground MiG-21 jets after deadly crashes

01:55 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
‘Flying coffins’ – India plans to ground MiG-21 jets after deadly crashes
Source: @rahulsinghx (Twitter)
Share

NEW DELHI – India has planned to ground all its Soviet-era Russian fighter jets, the MiG-21, by 2025, a day after two officers were killed in a crash in Rajasthan, it emerged on Saturday.

The fighter jets, which are dubbed as “flying coffins” by Indian media, are being used by the Indian air force despite they have long past their retirement, the Times of India quoted an unnamed official in its report as saying.

The Wion news outlet revealed that around 70 MiG-21 fighter jets are part of the India air force fleet. The air force and defence ministry have been buying aircraft from Western manufacturers in recent years.

Though India has not officially confirmed the plan, the Times of India report said that discussions to decide the future of the Russia-made jets were underway.

The multirole MiG-21 has been the backbone of the Indian air force since it was inducted in 1963 but several ageing aircraft this series met deadly crashes in later years.

At least two pilot of the Indian air force were killed on Thursday when MiG-21 aircraft crashed in northern India, a statement from the IAF said.

Wing Commodore Mohit Rana, and Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal had taken off for training mission from an airbase in Rajasthan before the duo experienced the fatal accident, said the statement.

MIG-21 has a poor safety record as the crash was the sixth MiG-21 aircraft to have gone down since January last year, with at least five pilots killed.

More From This Category
In a first, Kaaba gets new cover in the month of ...
03:10 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
SCO summit: Pakistani and Indian foreign ...
08:41 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
Two Indian air force pilot killed as another ...
07:52 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
Kabul cricket stadium rocked with suicide blast ...
06:11 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to promote economic ...
09:51 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Royal Air Force Commander feared dead during ...
10:39 PM | 26 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘No pain, No gain’ – Saba Qamar gives fitness goals in new video
11:43 AM | 30 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr