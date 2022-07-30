Pakistan looks forward to enhance bilateral ties with US, says COAS Bajwa
Share
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan valued its relations with US and wanted to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.
Army chief expressed it during a telephonic conversation with General Michael Erik Kurilla, Commander United States (US) CENTCOM on Friday, ISPR said in a statement. .
During the call, matters of mutual interests, regional stability as well as defence and security cooperation were discussed in detail.
Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.
The commander US CENTCOM acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces. He appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.
The high-level military contact comes after COAS Bajwa reportedly approached Washington to request help in getting an early loan dispersal from the International Monetary Fund, as inflation and debt all stoke fears of economic collapse in cash strapped nation.
A report in Nikkei Asia quoting sources suggests that a top Pakistani general held a rare telephonic conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman earlier this week as deteriorating foreign reserves overshadow economic recovery.
During his call with US Deputy Secretary of State, COAS Bajwa urged the White House and the US Treasury Department for the quick supply of $1.2 billion to Pakistan.
Earlier, Washington-based lender IMF already granted Pakistan staff-level approval for the loan, however, the transaction will be processed after the multilateral lender's executive board grants final approval.
Meanwhile, International Monetary Fund is going into recess for the next three weeks and its board will not convene until late August, the report said, as the Pakistani currency is falling freely against the US dollar in interbank trading.
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement for ... 06:52 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
WASHINGTON DC – An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team, led by Nathan Porter, has finalized discussions for ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- In a first, Kaaba gets new cover in the month of Muharram03:10 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
- Toyota revises prices for multiple variants02:53 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan looks forward to enhance bilateral ties with US, says COAS ...02:22 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
- ‘Flying coffins’ – India plans to ground MiG-21 jets after ...01:55 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof sets T20I record at Commonwealth Games ...01:21 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
- Shehroz Sabzwari is excited as second wife Sadaf Kanwal is expecting ...10:13 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
- Alizeh Shah, Shahzad Sheikh and Sami Khan to star in new drama07:11 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
- Trailer of Marilyn Monroe’s biopic 'Blonde' out now11:19 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022