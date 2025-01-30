Gold prices hit historic high in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered gains for third consecutive day in domestic market of Pakistan as prices reached all-time on Thursday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,600 to settle at Rs290,300.

Similarly, the rate of 10-gram gold reached Rs248,885 after gaining Rs1,372.

The yellow metal also witnessed upward trend in international market as per ounce rate moved up by $15 to reach $2,778.

A day earlier, per tola gold price increased by Rs2,300 to settle at Rs288,700 while the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs1,972, with new rate settling at Rs247,513.

On the other hand, the federal government is expected to jack up the petrol prices for first fortnight of February 2025 in upcoming review.

It comes as global oil prices ticked up after witnessing a significant decline in recent days following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

Reports said petrol prices is likely to be increased by Rs3 per litre and high-speed-diesel by Rs6 per litre for first half of February 1 as the new rates will be announced on Jan 31 night.