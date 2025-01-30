Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold prices hit historic high in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered gains for third consecutive day in domestic market of Pakistan as prices reached all-time on Thursday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,600 to settle at Rs290,300.

Similarly, the rate of 10-gram gold reached Rs248,885 after gaining Rs1,372.

The yellow metal also witnessed upward trend in international market as per ounce rate moved up by $15 to reach $2,778.

A day earlier, per tola gold price increased by Rs2,300 to settle at Rs288,700 while the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs1,972, with new rate settling at Rs247,513.

On the other hand, the federal government is expected to jack up the petrol prices for first fortnight of February 2025 in upcoming review.

It comes as global oil prices ticked up after witnessing a significant decline in recent days following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

Reports said petrol prices is likely to be increased by Rs3 per litre and high-speed-diesel by Rs6 per litre for first half of February 1 as the new rates will be announced on Jan 31 night.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 30 January 2025 Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 280.9
Euro EUR 291 293.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.5 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.1 196.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.04 63.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.31 158.31
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal OMR 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.25 209.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.09 8.24
     

