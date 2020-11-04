UBL introduces approval letters to its first 'Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Customers'

01:45 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
 KARACHI - United Bank Limited (UBL) presented “Approval letters” to its first qualifying female and male customers under the Prime Minister’s “Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar” low-cost housing finance scheme at the State Bank of Pakistan head office, a statement said on Monday.

Through this scheme, the customers will be able to have their own respective houses under Riba-free affordable financing from UBL Ameen, the Islamic Banking wing of UBL, it added.

Present on the occasion were Sima Kamil, deputy governor of SBP, Samar Hasnain, executive director of SBP, Shazad Dada, president and CEO of UBL, Zia Ijaz, group executive branch of Banking and International UBL, and Tanveer Farhan Mahmood, head of Islamic banking UBL, along with other senior executives from their respective teams.

