Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed’s wedding card surfaces, fans eager for details

Rumors about the wedding of Pakistani stars Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed have taken over social media as a “wedding card” featuring their names has gone viral. This has sparked curiosity among fans eager to know more about the couple’s upcoming nuptials.

The buzz around Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed’s wedding began earlier this year, fueled by their undeniable chemistry in the popular drama Jannat Se Aage in 2023. Their on-screen collaboration made them a fan favorite, and soon, speculations about their off-screen relationship started circulating.

For the past two years, media and fans have repeatedly asked the pair about their relationship status, with questions about whether they were dating and planning to marry. Both stars have avoided direct answers, at times downplaying their connection as a close friendship.

The first major hint about their relationship came on January 6, when Gohar Rasheed posted a cryptic message on social media, writing Bismillah Al-Rahman Al-Rahim and the year 2025, along with the phrase warming up and a devil-eye emoji. The post instantly grabbed fans’ attention, hinting at something big to come.

Adding to the mystery, the duo continued teasing their followers with the hashtag “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi” (My Friend’s Wedding) as the new year began. They shared glimpses of their celebrations, building excitement for what seemed like an impending wedding announcement. Eventually, they confirmed in a playful video that the wedding everyone in the entertainment industry was talking about was, in fact, theirs.

Their announcement sent fans into a frenzy, eager to learn more details about the wedding and its celebrations.

Rumors and the Wedding Card

Amid the excitement, social media is abuzz with rumors about the wedding’s location, with one claim suggesting that Kubra and Gohar’s nikah might take place in Saudi Arabia. However, neither of them has confirmed this yet.

As the rumors intensified, a wedding card featuring the names of Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed began circulating online. Fans quickly latched onto the card, believing it to be an official invitation to the highly anticipated event. The card, however, is not what it seems.Kubra Khan And Gohar Rashids Wedding Card Surfaces Fans Eager For Details A closer inspection of the image reveals that the card is not a wedding invite, but rather a congratulatory message sent with a gift. The words “Congratulations Gohar and Kubra” are printed on it, indicating that the card was likely part of a celebration or a gift exchange, not an actual wedding invitation.

For now, fans can only wait with bated breath as Kubra and Gohar continue to keep the details of their special day under wraps, building anticipation for what promises to be a memorable celebration.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

Latest

