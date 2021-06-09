Saudi expert reveals most likely date for Eid Al Adha 2021

06:09 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
Saudi expert reveals most likely date for Eid Al Adha 2021
RIYADH – A Saudi Arabia-based astronomer has revealed the most likely dates for Eid Al Adha, which is expected to fall in July in the kingdom.

Abdullah Al Masnad, a former professor of Qassim University, predicted that Eid Al Adha this year will be celebrated on July 20.

The crescent moon for Dhu Al Hijjah is likely to sight on July 10, and so the first day of the Islamic month will commence from July 11.

Arafat Day will fall on July 19 and Eid Al Adha will take place the following day, on July 20.

