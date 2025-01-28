Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan’s crucial US Aid put on hold as Trump admin freezes global funding

WASHINGTON – United States halted crucial aid to Pakistan, and key development projects comes to standstill under stern measures taken by the new US administration.

The move disrupted several key projects in Pakistan, including five in the energy sector, four in economic growth, and five in agriculture. Programs related to democracy, human rights, governance, education, and healthcare have also been temporarily halted.

This move underscores the United States’ long-standing use of foreign aid as a tool of foreign policy, with a focus on development, contrasting with China’s resource-driven aid strategy.

Reports in local media said United States, under Donald Trump 2.0, suspended its aid to South Asian nation, as part of a sweeping freeze on foreign assistance to several nations. The suspension comes in line with the directive issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which effectively halts almost all foreign aid, with limited exceptions for emergency food assistance and military funding to Israel and Egypt.

The freeze impacts a wide range of aid, including development support, military assistance, and humanitarian funding. US funding for several projects including those related to HIV/AIDS treatment in developing countries, primarily in Africa, has been put on hold.

US State Department directed diplomatic missions in parts of the country to immediately suspend all aid programs and related activities.

Richard Grenell, Trump’s Foreign Policy aide, pushes for Imran Khan’s release in viral post

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

