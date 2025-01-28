Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan Air Force ranked 7th globally with unmatched capability, and top tactical skills

Pakistan Air Force Ranked 7th Globally With Unmatched Capability And Top Tactical Skills

WASHINGTON – Pakistan Air Force has made it to top best forces in world, with US retaining unrivaled power followed by Russia and China.

A report shared by Global Fire Power shows most powerful air forces, with US emerging as the strongest with PwrIndx* score of 0.0744. The ranking, which assessed aircraft inventories including fighter jets, helicopters, and support planes, placed Russia and China in second and third positions.

India, South Korea, and Japan followed in the fourth, fifth, and sixth spots, with Pakistan securing the 7th position in the prestigious list.

Pakistan Air Force Ranking

As per the report, Pakistan Air Force has 1,434 aircraft, including fighter jets, helicopters, and support planes.

Rank Country Aircraft Inventory
1 United States 5,737 helicopters, 1,854 fighter jets, 3,722 support aircraft
2 Russia 1,554 helicopters, 809 fighter jets, 610 support aircraft
3 China sixth-generation fighter jets, supersonic aircraft, and fleet
4 India 2,296 aircraft (including fighter jets, helicopters, support)
5 South Korea 1,576 aircraft
6 Japan 1,459 aircraft
7 Pakistan 1,434 aircraft (fighter jets, helicopters, support aircraft)
8 Egypt 1,080 aircraft
9 Turkey 1,069 aircraft
10 France 972 aircraft

The report highlights the unparalleled strength of the US Air Force, which surpasses the combined air capabilities of Russia, China, India, South Korea, and Japan. The US operates a vast fleet of 5,737 helicopters, 1,854 fighter jets, and 3,722 support aircraft, backed by a defense budget of $800 billion—nearly 40% of the world’s total military spending.

Russia, while holding second place, operates just a third of the US’s air power, with 1,554 helicopters, 809 fighter jets, and 610 support aircraft. The country has also suffered heavy losses, with 220 aircraft destroyed since the onset of the Ukraine war in 2022.

China, ranked third, continues to modernize its air force, recently adding sixth-generation fighter jets and investing in supersonic aircraft. India, South Korea, and Japan follow with 2,296, 1,576, and 1,459 aircraft, respectively.

The report emphasizes the rapidly evolving landscape of global air power, with countries like China making significant technological strides, while Russia grapples with challenges in maintaining its air fleet due to ongoing military conflicts.

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk


